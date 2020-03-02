Disha Patani's Movies With Tiger Shroff That You Must Watch

It seems that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are currently on a blockbuster spree as the two have been delivering some superhits in recent times. The duo has been impressing the fans with their stunning performances and they have a knack of entertaining their fans with their exceptional acting skills. The two have worked only in 1 film together so far, but will be seen in Baaghi 3 soon. Read on to know more about their collaboration:

Disha Patani films with Tiger Shroff

The film features Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action thriller got released in the year 2018. Produced under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the flick is about the story of an army officer who has set out to rescue his ex-girlfriend's daughter from the hands of her kidnappers.

The movie was a success at the Box office. The movie also garnered huge attention from the audience for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's outstanding performance in the movie. Have a look at the trailer of the action thriller movie:

Baaghi 3 (Upcoming movie)

Disha Patani will also be seen in the upcoming Baaghi 3. The movie will feature Tiger Shroff, along with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Ahmed Jhan, Baaghi 3 is an action thriller that will feature Tiger Shroff as he comes back in his third outing as Ronnie. Disha Patani is said to be shown in a special appearance, in the song Do You Love Me.

On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh essays the role of Tiger's brother and Shraddha Kapoor will be playing a prominent role in the movie. The plot of the movie is said to revolve around Ronnie, as he stands against the country to resue his brother. The movie is scheduled to hit the floors on March 6, 2020.

