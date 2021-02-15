Disha Patani Shares Unseen Photo Of Her Parents; Wishes Them 'Happiest Anniversary'

On Monday, Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories to wish her parents a Happy Anniversary. Earlier today, the Malang actor dug up her photo album and shared a cute unseen photograph of her parents to pen a sweet note for them on their wedding anniversary. In the post shared by her on Instagram, Disha's parents shelled out major togetherness goals as they flashed their beaming smiles at the camera in an aww-dorable couple photo.

Also Read | Disha Patani Releases New Dance Cover, Ft. Her Fave Dance Partner & It's Not Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani has a lovely way to wish her parents on their anniversary

After celebrating Valentine's Day by sharing a picture of a rose bouquet on Instagram, Disha Patani is celebrating her mom and dad's wedding anniversary today, i.e. February 15, 2021. To celebrate her beloved parents' special day, Disha took to her Instagram Stories to post an unseen picture of Jagadish Singh Patani and Mrs Jagdish Patani. In the picture shared by the Bharat actor, her mother is seen rocking a dark-blue saree with hints of red and golden, paired with opulent gold jewellery. She had rounded off her ensemble with a full-face makeup look.

Also Read | Disha Patani Shares Post For Her Upcoming Music Video, Gets A Reaction From Tiger

On the other hand, her father is seen sporting a white full-sleeves checkered shirt with hints of blue, paired with grey pants. Along with sharing the unseen picture of her parents on Instagram, the 28-year-old wrote, "Happiest anniversary mommy and daddy" followed with multiple red-heart emojis.

Check out Disha Patani's parents' photo below:

Also Read | Krishna Shroff Lifts 70 Kg Weight Post COVID-19 Recovery, Disha Patani Cheers

Meanwhile, Disha Patani's latest IG post made headlines recently as she announced her upcoming film Ek Villian Returns. In the highly-anticipated Mohit Suri film, Disha will be seen sharing the screen space with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The film has been jointly bankrolled by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. Along with sharing the teaser poster of Ek Villain Returns, the Baaghi 2 actor also revealed that the spiritual sequel of 2014's Ek Villain will hit the silver screen on February 11, 2022. She wrote, "Aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi denge. (We will not give you a chance to complain.) #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022."

Take a look at Disha Patani's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Disha Patani Addresses Animal Cruelty, Demands 'stricter Punishments' For Culprits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.