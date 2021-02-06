Disha Patani Shares Post For Her Upcoming Music Video, Gets A Reaction From Tiger

Bollywood actress Disha Patani recently took to Instagram to share her version of her upcoming video of the song Mere Naseeb Mein Remix by Baby H, Megha Chatterji, Pamela Jain & Precha. Disha Patani, who is known for her work in Hindi films, made her acting debut in Telugu cinema with the film Loafer. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and received quite a few awards for her performance.

Disha has also starred in the Chinese action comedy Kung Fu Yoga along with Chinese superstar Jackie Chan, which ranks among the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time. She has also played a lead role in the commercially successful films Bharat and Baaghi 2. The actress has often been linked romantically with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, the actors have never confirmed these rumours officially but remain close friends.

Disha Patani recently took to Instagram to share a couple of videos for her version of the already remixed song Mere Naseeb Mein. The Bharat actress first shared a reel where a small animated mushroom can be seen dancing to the song in question. The words "coming soon" can also be seen below the mushroom. Take a look at the reel below.

Disha Patani's music videos; Tiger and fans react

Disha Patani's music videos include two more songs namely Befikra & Har Ghoont Mein Swag, both of which she performed alongside Tiger Shroff. Now set to upload a new video for the song Mere Naseeb mein remix, Tiger Shroff reacted to the reel shared by the actress. He commented on the post with a couple of laughing emojis while Disha responded to him with a tongue-out emoji. Along with Tiger, many fans have also reacted to the video, take a look below.

Disha Patani's song

Disha Patani's song which is a video of the remix of Mere Naseeb Mein will be uploaded on the actress' YouTube channel at 2pm today. The actress shared this information along with another video on her Instagram. Disha is set to star next in the upcoming movie Radhe reuniting once more with Salman Khan and, will also be the female lead in Ekta Kapoor's production KTina. Check out Disha's second Instagram post about her upcoming video below.

