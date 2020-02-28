Disha Patani's Movies From Best To Worst On Rotten Tomatoes

Disha Patani has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry due to her acting and dancing skills. In 2015, Disha started journey in the film industry as an actor with a Telugu movie Loafer. Post that, she has done four movies in Bollywood and is shooting for her next movie titled Radhe opposite Salman Khan. Take a look at Disha's movies that are ranked best to worst as per Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Disha Patani's movie ratings on Rotten Tomatoes

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Disha's movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is rated 75% on the Tomatometer and has 74% audience score. The movie featured Sushant Singh Rajput playing the titular role of M.S. Dhoni in the biographical sports drama. Disha Patani plays the role of Mahi's girlfriend in the film. Even though Disha's role is short, her character left a lasting impact on the audience.

Kung Fu Yoga

Rotten Tomatoes gives this Chinese action film a rating of 48%. The movie had an ensemble cast of Chinese and Indian actors including Jackie chan, Aarif Rahman, Lay Zhang, Miya Muqi, Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur along with Disha Patani. The film released in 2017 and was one of the highest-grossing movies in China.

Baaghi 2

Disha Patani's first major role was in Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff where she played the role of Neha Salgaonkar. Baaghi 2's plot was based on the Telugu movie Kshanam. It is the second movie in the Baaghi franchise and received a 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bharat

Released in 2019, Disha Patani played the role of Salman Khan's love interest in Bharat. Disha's special appearance as a circus performer and her iconic song Slow Motion gained a massive YouTube viewership. Rotten Tomatoes gave a rating of 29% to the movie.

