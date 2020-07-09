'Didn't Feel Over-shadowed By Katrina Kaif In Bharat', Says Disha Patani

Disha Patani, one of the emerging Bollywood stars in current time, is an amazing actor and most-loved celebrity. She was first seen in Bollywood in the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, a biopic, opposite late actor Sushant Rajput. After, that movie Disha Patani was a well-known face in the industry and appeared in many movies as a lead.

When Disha Patani talked about being overshadowed by Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'-

Disha Patani featured in several films with big Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan in the film Bharat. She essayed the role of a trapeze artist in Salman’s starrer Bharat. The actor played a role which was a comparatively smaller one than the lead actor Katrina Kaif in the film. But in an interview with a leading daily, Disha Patani said that she never felt overshadowed by the lead actor. Disha also added to it and expressed her feelings, that for her doing something that will leave a mark matters more than the size of her role.

Disha Patani appeared to be wonderful and impressive in a sultry yellow sari in the song from the film, Slow Motion. She spoke to an entertainment portal, and she said that she hopes people relate to her character. Disha Patani also said that Bharat is a different story altogether. The film is basically about a man and his journey throughout his life. So she did not see a possibility or scope for all these things happening. Disha Patani revealed that it did not matter that her part was very small. She added and said that she always believes in doing something which leaves a mark, and hence hopes that people will relate to the character and live through that circus era. Disha did not think of being overshadowed by Katrina Kaif, in fact, she was just too excited for her role. So, as per Disha, she is quite selfless when it comes to picking films or performing a particular role.

Disha Patani also feels privileged to be a part of such an amazing film’s cast. She said to the media portal that she is only happy to have worked with such a great and talented ensemble cast. She feels that who doesn’t want to work with such great actors, like, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, or Tabu and Sunil Grover, as she has always got to learn from them.

About the film-

Bharat movie was released in Indian theatres on June 5, 2019. In this movie, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, and Sunil Grover were in the lead roles. The movie was all about the time of India’s birth as an independent nation, and a family making a difficult journey to freedom at any cost. In the movie, Salman Khan is playing the role of Bharat who, as a small boy, initially, promises his father that he will keep his family united, no matter what happens. Tabu also made a friendly appearance in the film, Bharat in the end as Salman Khan’s younger sister.

