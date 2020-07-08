Katrina Kaif Vs Alia Bhat: Who Aced The Sequined Black Pantsuit Look Better?

The impeccable style statements of Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have always been the talk of the town. Surprisingly, both Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were spotted wearing this equally splendid sequin outfit. Alia Bhatt had donned the super stylish sequin outfit in black colour for a particular movie event.

While Katrina Kaif and Bhatt wore this similar whole black sequined jacket and bottom look giving major fashion goals. Both the actors appeared to look gorgeous in those sequin dresses. Although talking about their looks, both the actors sported the outfit very beautiful in their own distinct style, netizens compare their appearances to choose who donned the black sequin dress better.

Katrina Kaif or Alia Bhat: Who wore the black sequined pantsuit better?

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, the Bharat actor is known for her fashion sense and making her fans inspire with her super stylish and classy fashion. She opted for a black Naeem Khan pantsuit embellished in solid silver sequins and studs. The actor styled the pantsuit by pairing it with a lace-trimmed bralette by Shehla Khan.

The star kept her accessories to a minimum and just opted for a black beaded neckpiece with tassel details, and delicate rings. Matching up with the palette of her outfit, Katrina Kaif opted for dark smoky eyes and nude lips. She rounded out her stylish look with soft, tousled waves as the preferred hairstyle.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was quite comfortable in this stylish attire which was a quirky uber-chic outfit. Alia sported this super-stylish sequin attire perfectly for the promotions of the film, Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt wore this whole sequined jacket and trousers set by British label Fyodor Golan.

This crop top and leather pants combo donned by Alia Bhatt made her look more classy. Her attire was a full-sleeved cropped jacket which not only gave a peek at her perfectly toned abs but also highlighted the pearl detailing that graced her overall look. Alias’s straight-fit pants look was complimented with minimum accessories. Her dainty metallic heels and nude lips, with a touch of highlighter, eyeliner and loose waved hair completed her look.

