Salman Khan' Five Movies In Which He Was Paired Opposite Debutant Actresses

Salman Khan the popular Indian actor, producer, occasional singer and TV host is a well-known personality in Bollywood. In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss season 7, Kangana Ranaut had visited the show. During the show, Kangana asked a few questions to Salman regarding his films, and one of the questions was to name 5 actors who made their debut film with Salman. The popular actor is also known for introducing new talented faces in the acting industry. Salman Khan’s movies featured many female actors who made their debut with him, such as Sonakshi Sinha, Revathi Menon, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Sneha Ullal, among others.

Salman Khan's movies that introduced new female leads in Bollywood-

Dabangg

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan teamed up with each other for the Dabangg franchise. Sonakshi made her debut with this film, and this franchise of Dabangg has so far released three-hit instalments. Sonakshi Sinha essayed the role of Rajjo, who is the spouse of a Dabangg cop Chulbul Pandey in the film. The story of Dabangg revolves around the life of Chulbul Panday who is known for his interesting methods of managing each issue. Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan's sizzling chemistry was greatly adored by fans and critics.

Maine Pyaar Kiya

In the year 1989, Salman Khan played the leading role in the romantic drama movie ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ which was his debut film. Bhagyashree Patwardhan is an Indian actor, who appeared in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, and Telugu films. Bhagyashree made her acting debut with the Bollywood film Maine Pyar Kiya alongside Salman. She played the role of Salman Khan’s love interest, for which she also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Lucky: No Time For Love

Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal featured in this 2005 movie Lucky: No Time For Love, and she played the role of his love interest. The film’s story revolved around two lovers in war-torn Russia and the film was written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. This flick, Lucky: No Time For Love was reportedly a semi-hit. It was reportedly made on a budget of ₹650 million and managed to earn ₹720 million at the Box Office.

Veer

Zareen Khan debuted alongside Salman Khan in the period film Veer. Veer was an epic love story of a Warrior. This action film was helmed by Anil Sharma and was based on the Russian novel, Taras Bulba by Nikolai Gogol. Zareen Khan and Salman Khan play the roles of prince and princess of their respective Kingdoms, who fall in love with each other when Veer kidnaps her.

Love

South actor Revathi Menon made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the film, Love. The film released in 1991 and was helmed by Suresh Krishna. This movie was the remake of the hit Telugu film Prema (1989) but was an average grosser in Bollywood. The movie is mostly remembered for its popular romantic song, "Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya". Revathi played the role of Maggie and Salman essayed the character of Prithvi.

