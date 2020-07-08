Katrina Kaif Or Kajol: Who Aced The Blue Satin-finish Formal Look Better?

Katrina Kaif, the prominent face of the Indian film industry has achieved enormous popularity through her films and amazing fashion sense. Katrina is an active social media user and her posts are quite evident of her style and fashion statement. Fans not only love her pictures in various outfits but also try to copy her looks. She is a true fashionista and always makes sure to make heads turn with her top-notch style and fashion.

On the other hand, Kajol, the beautiful Bollywood actor, also bags a spectacular fashion sense. Kajol has been treating her fans with some of the best fashion looks and giving her fans a peek into her colourful wardrobe through her Instagram posts. Recently, we came across pictures of both the actors in similar blue pant-suit formal look. Check out both their style file and decide who carried the look better?

Katrina Kaif vs Kajol: who aced the satin blue pantsuit look better?

Katrina Kaif opted for this outfit for the promotions of her film, Bharat. The actor picked a blue formal style jumpsuit and matching long jacket by Los Angeles-based designer, Michelle Mason. The Bharat actor accessorised her stunning look with standard gold hoop earrings and a multi-layered necklace by Shop Lune. To complete her look she opted for a pair of black pumps by Christian Louboutin. Her outfit had a plunging neckline, and this top-to-toe blue look was matched with nude lips, dewy makeup and kohled eyes. Her satin finish look was complimented by easy-going side-partitioned open hair style.

Kajol donned a satin-finished formal pant-suit by Saiid Kobeisy from the Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter collection 2019-2020. The gorgeous and bold look of Kajol was a cobalt blue outfit with several unique elements that graced it. The puffed sleeves peplum bottom of the blazer and the designed bodice looked amazing on her stylish pant-suit. Kajol opted for brown-toned makeup, done by the celebrity makeup artist Sital Patel and her hair was sleekly straightened with middle-parting, beautifully styled by Sangeeta Kumar Hegde. The actor paired the outfit with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti stilettoes. Her overall look was styled by Aastha Sharma.

