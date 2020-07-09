Disha Patani Was Disappointed As She Could Not Share Screen With Katrina Kaif In 'Bharat'

The Bollywood actor, Disha Patani, who is basking in the immense success of some of her last hit films was highly praised for her role in the film, Bharat. The film had earned more than Rs.325 crores at the BO. After the release of Bharat, Disha Patani in an interview with a leading daily, spoke about how she didn’t get to meet Katrina Kaif at all on the sets of the film and is really unhappy about it. Read more about it below-

When Disha was disappointed on not being able to work with Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'-

In her interview with a leading daily after her film Bharat released, Disha Patani said that working with the great actor, Salman Khan was a big moment for her and landing the project with Katrina Kaif was very big for her. Reportedly, Disha Patani started her acting career sometime before and is just four-films-old in the industry. She said that it was a great experience working with Salman Khan. She also said that Salman Khan is extremely hard-working, humble, understanding and nice to everyone. Disha Patani added to her sentence that, even after working in the industry for so many years, Salman Khan is still so charged and energetic and exudes the right energy.

The Baaghi 2 actor mentioned in the same interview, that she feels unfortunate on the other hand, as she did not get the opportunity to work with Katrina Kaif. Katrina and Disha Patani portrayed the roles from two different eras in the film. Disha Patani was seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat in a sizzling performance. Her peppy Bollywood number, Slow Motion took over social media like a storm. The circus era song, 'Slow Motion' from the film Bharat had gained immense popularity across the nation. The song has raked in millions of views instantly after its online upload or release and has kept the individuals grooving and enjoying it ever since.

Disha Patani was praised for her stunning dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts in the song. Slow Motion became a rage upon release. Watch the song here-

On the work front, Disha Patani has been featured in films, Baaghi 3 (2020), Malang (2020), Bharat (2019), Baaghi 2 (2018), and M. S. Dhoni - The Untold Story (2015). Disha Patani featured in Mohit Suri's romantic-action flick, Malang, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Now she will be next seen in the upcoming movies, Ek Villain 2 (2021) and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2020). She will also feature the lead role in the female-centric film directed by the director Raaj Shaandliyaa, titled KTina.

