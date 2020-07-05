Disha Patani's Love For Crop Tops Is Evident From Her Instagram Profile, See Pics Here

Disha Patani is a great actor and also a huge social media influencer. As of now, the actress has about 36.3 million followers on Instagram. If one glances through Disha Patani's photos on Instagram, it will reveal the actress’ love for crop tops. While Disha’s stylists often style her in crop tops, the actress herself seems to have a deep suited love for crop tops. Here are a few glimpses of Disha Patani’s crop top looks.

She seems to be taking part in the viral #SavageChallenge in this Instagram video. This video features Patani in a white cropped sweatshirt styled with a pair of grey sweatpants. Further, she also paired her look with a pink baseball cap. Owing to her naturally glowing skin, Disha Patani could make do without heavy make-up as well. While several leading Bollywood ladies have tried to pull off a baseball cap, Patani was one who did complete justice to it.

This picture features Patani in a black and red CK sports crop top. The actress paired her crop-top with a smart CK black mini skirt. Further, she completed her look with a bright red crop jacket. Disha shared this picture for a promotional event of Calvin Klein that took place in 2019. Further, Disha received a lot of love from fans for this Instagram post.

This picture features Patani in a chic blue and white stripe crop top. Further, the M.S Dhoni actress paired her look with a blue mini-skirt and chunky jewellery. She looks gorgeous in this signature crop top look of hers.

Disha Patani seems to be reminiscing about her role in the film Malang in this Instagram post. The actress captioned the post as “Different moods of Sara”. Disha Patani’s Instagram post features her in a white front tie-up crop top and a pair of white shorts. The actress’ look was further enhanced with a pair of matching sneakers.

This post is a throwback to the time when the actress was shooting for her romantic crime thriller Malang. Disha is wearing a chic black crop top. She has paired it with blue denim shorts and a green jacket tied around her waist.

Disha Patani is truly one of the most glamorous Bollywood divas. While the actress has starred in some of Bollywood’s most acclaimed films, she is also known for her chic personality. Although her Instagram profile does make us wonder if she owns anything other than crop-tops.

Promo Image Source: Disha Patani's Instagram

