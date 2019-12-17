Tiger Shroff Looks Back Amusingly At Baaghi 3 Shoot In Chilly Serbia, Disha Patani Reacts

Tiger Shroff, who has had quite an eventful year with two successful films at the box office this year, has recently come back to the country after completing the shoot for his upcoming film Baaghi 3 in the European country of Serbia. Earlier today, the War actor took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself reminiscing his time in the extremely cold Serbian winter. He captioned the post with the words- "Looking back at something special...and glad came out of those 40 days in one piece😅🙏".

Take a look at the post:

This amusing recollection by the Heropanti actor was resonated by his rumored girlfriend actor Disha Patani in her comment on his post. Replying to Tiger Shroff's words stating that he is glad that he came out of the 40-day schedule from Serbia in one piece, Disha Patani claimed that she has been equally glad because of his return. Recently, the actor spoke about her love for action movies and went on to reveal that her favorite Bollywood action hero is her rumored beau Tiger Shroff.

A few days ago, the Baaghi actor posted a black and white picture of himself posing shirtless which sent his fans in a frenzy. The photo had been paired with a caption that read, "-3° that's all you got?". The actor had been filming in Serbia in sub-zero temperatures, although the photo of his well-chiseled frame sure set the internet on fire.

Take a look at his post:

About Baaghi 3

The third installment of the action series Baaghi, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is directed by the choreographer-director Ahmed Khan. Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was a part of the earlier installment, will play the leading lady whereas actor Riteish Deshmukh will essay a pivotal role in the film. Reportedly, the team of Baaghi 3 will wrap the Serbia schedule on December 17.

