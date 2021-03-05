Disha Patani Does Her 'own Makeup' For First Time At A 'brand Shoot'; Watch Video

On March 5, Bollywood diva Disha Patani took to her official Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring herself. In the video, one can see her getting ready for a brand’s shoot. She wrapped a hotel’s bathrobe and can be seen doing her makeup by herself. The video also shows a glimpse of her brand shoot, where she can be seen posing with an apple in her hand. In the post, Disha added Ashley Price’s song titled Levitating.

Disha Patani does her own makeup

In the video, she can be seen seated in front of a mirror doing her makeup by herself, while her hairstylist is taking care of her hairstyle. She kept her makeup minimal and wore glossy nude lipstick. In the other half of the video, one can see Disha walking towards her shooting location. She sported a peach and black coloured sports bra and black shorts. As for the caption, she penned, “My first time doing my own Makeup at a brand shoot. Hair @zoey” with a laughing face emoticon and a pair of red hearts emojis.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to compliment the actor and drop lovely comments. A fan commented, “Beautiful” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “Mam you don’t need any Make up” with a heart. A netizen commented, “Nice videos” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticon. Another simply one wrote, “Love”.

Disha Patani is an active Instagram user as she constantly entertains her fans and followers with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. On March 2, 2021, she wished her rumoured beau, Tiger Shroff on her Insta handle. She shared a pair of funny pictures of Tiger, where he can be seen donning a black jacket. The pictures are clicked using the Bunny filter. In the caption, Disha wrote, “Happiest b’day ‘the cassanova’ shine bright like a bunny everyday @tigerjackieshroff” with a hugging face and a red heart.

Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff commented, "Cute, but definitely had some better ones in the collection. @dishapatani” with a laughing face emoji. Ayesha Shroff, too, dropped several red hearts. Shaira Ahmed Khan commented, “Cuteness overload” with several heart-eyed face emojis. Many other celebs compliment the actor and dropped their wishes in the comments.

A peek into Disha Patani's photos

