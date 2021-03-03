John Abraham, Disha Patani Spotted Shooting For 'Ek Villain Returns'; See Pictures

Actors John Abraham and Disha Patani who have started shooting for their next Mohit Suri’s directorial film Ek Villain Returns were spotted shooting in Mumbai. Several pictures of the two stars shooting in the city’s suburbs have gone viral. The director has returned for the sequel that also stars Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria apart from Disha and John. One of the fan pages of the Baaghi 2 actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of the two stars shooting. Clad in a pink Kurti, Disha was seen playing with her pet dog.

John Abraham, Disha Patani shooting in Mumbai

Apart from Disha, John Abraham was also spotted shooting and seeking instructions from director Mohit Suri. Surrounded by cameras, the actor was seen waving at his fans who gathered in huge to catch a glimpse of the star shooting. Earlier, Disha Patani took to her Instagram and shared a picture from her vanity van while hinting about the commencement of the shooting. She wore a jacket while flaunting the poster of the film on her back, the actress wrote, "Here we go".(sic) Earlier in the day, producer Ekta Kapoor had also shared a picture from the sets and had written on Instagram, "AND IT BEGINS JAI MATA DI ..Meet d villains ! ( sorry couldn't join u guys this morning ! But will meet post TMW launch on the sets) ! Cheers to new beginnings #EkVillainReturns."

Read: John Abraham's 'Attack' Gets Release Date, Taran Adarsh Confirms Clashes At Box Office

Read: Disha Patani Wishes Tiger Shroff On His Birthday, Calls Him 'Casanova'

Talking about the film, director Mohit said in a press statement, "I am very excited to begin shooting for Ek Villain Returns. I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong - making movies! I am hoping to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one.”

The upcoming film is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ek Villain that was released back in 2014. The sequel will be an action-thriller that will reunite Arjun Kapoor with director Mohit Suri, after the duo's 2017 drama Half Girlfriend. According to various media reports, actress Tara Sutaria who is also a part of the film might sing a song also.

Read: Mumbai Saga Teaser Reveals John Abraham & Emraan Hashmi Will Fight With Each Other In Film

Read: Disha Patani Begins Filming 'Ek Villain Returns', Tiger Shroff Wishes Luck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.