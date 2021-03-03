Disha Patani Gets 'goosebumps' Watching Unacademy's Tribute Video To Sachin Tendulkar

Unacademy, an Indian online education technology company, has launched a new film titled ‘The Greatest Lesson' featuring the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. The 2-minute long video chronicles Tendulkar’s cricket journey from his international debut at the age of 16 to his last test match at the Wankhede Stadium in 2013. With the video going viral on the internet, the clip has now caught the attention of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story fame Disha Patani.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Disha Patani took to her Twitter handle to praise the inspiring journey of the veteran cricketer. Patani said she got goosebumps watching the video and thanked him for making him fall for the game. She wrote in the tweet ‘Your Passion is inspiring’, Here’s to never giving up!’. She added the hashtags that said ‘The Greatest Lesson’, ‘Sachin Unacademy Film’ and added the video in her tweet. Check out Disha Patani's Twitter post-

Goosebumps. Thank you @sachin_rt for making me fall in love with the game. Your passion is inspiring. Here’s to never giving up! #TheGreatestLesson #SachinUnacademyFilm pic.twitter.com/zRDdGQRlhf — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) March 2, 2021

Patani’s tweet has garnered over 29k likes and 2k retweets. Many of her followers commented to appreciate Sachin Tendulkar with many calling him ‘God of cricket’, ‘Legend’, and much like her some said they got ‘Goosebumps’ watching the video. One even wrote, “success is a synonym of setbacks and here this video is a perfect example”. Check out comments here-

Sachin Tendulkar's movie by Unacademy

The film by Unacademy celebrates the ‘never give up’ spirit by showing some of the most challenging times of Sachin Tendulkar’s career, followed by his triumphs. The film begins with the shot of the Master Blaster as he walks out onto the field and Pakistani fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar gets ready to bowl. The film is then cut to Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI debut in 1989 when he gets dismissed on a duck in that match. The film chronicles a series of most notable dismissals of Sachin against world-class bowlers such as Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Shane Warne, and Lasith Malinga.

The disappointment of fans and dismay on Tendulkar’s face can be seen in this clip. The film is then changed to ‘Failure. The fuel of champions.’ The narrative of the film changes thereon and the film journeys through some of the master blaster’s great comebacks including scoring big ones against the world-class bowlers mentioned above.

The sound of success is loud.

But the silence of hard work speaks louder.

So, rekindle the dreams,

Rebuild the path.

Those who crack it seldom give up,

For passion is undefeatable.#TheGreatestLesson feat. @sachin_rt#SachinUnacademyFilm pic.twitter.com/RF9q1zG6wz — Unacademy (@unacademy) March 2, 2021

Image Source: Disha Patani & Sachin Tendulkar's Instagram

