Disha Patani Lands Powerful And Stunning Spiral Kick Mid Air In Her Latest Post, Watch

Disha Patani took to Instagram to post a video of herself delivering two solid kicks in mid-air. The actor posted a video of herself attempting the spiral kick which she landed perfectly onto her target. Disha looked quite pleased with her flawless attempt and thus shared the video with her fans on social media.

Also Read | Disha Patani Shares Stunning Picture, Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Calls Her 'cute'

Disha Patani lands a powerful and stunning spiral kick

Also Read | Disha Patani Pens Birthday Wishes For Sister Khusboo, Calls Her 'biggest Inspiration'

Disha Patani's fitness videos have inspired a number of her fans and thus the actor has taken her fitness regime a bit further by attempting kickboxing moves. In the past as well, Disha had attempted a butterfly kick which received tremendous praise from fans. Recently Disha took it to the next step by delivering two kicks mid-air. As the video begins Disha can be seen warming herself up as she prepares herself to attempt the kick. She holds her ground and spirals a kick and lands it perfectly. The second time around she does a whole circle to land another perfect spiral kick onto her target. Fans were amazed by the insane accuracy shown by the actor. They complemented Disha for her video and the amazing agility displayed by her. In the caption, Disha Patani just added a few emoji without any context.

Also Read | Disha Patani Turns A Hair And Make-up Artist For Tiger Shroff's Sister, Krishna; See Post

In the past as well Disha Patani has attempted another type of kickboxing move called the Butterfly kick. The move is somewhat similar to the ones Tiger has performed in a bunch of his films. Disha posted the video in October where she is seen warming up before moving to deliver the kick. No targets were used for this exercise, however, Disha managed to perform the kick fairly well and impressed her fans. The actor successfully manages to complete the entire move and land back perfectly to execute an ideal butterfly kick. Fans loved the amazing video posted by her and applauded her efforts. The Butterfly kick video by Disha Patani also received a comment of appreciation from Tiger Shroff himself who called it “Clean”. Thus a number of fans also commented on the latest video of Disha who were amazed by her flexibility and amazing stretch to execute near-perfect kickboxing moves.

Also Read | Disha Patani Treats Fans With Glimpses Of Her Exotic Vacation As She Chills By The Beach

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.