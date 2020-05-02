Disha Patani Glad To Be Part Of 'Baaghi' Franchise, Says 'it Helped Her Come A Long Way'

Bollywood actor Disha Patani spoke about her special appearance in the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise as the film made its digital debut on Hotstar. Disha featured alongside actor Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2 in 2018 and had a special appearance in Baaghi 3 this year. She said that she is glad to be a part of the franchise as it has helped her come a long way.

The actor stole the show with her special appearance in the song Do You Love Me in Baaghi 3 and has expressed gratitude on being a part of the Baaghi family. She revealed that the franchise has helped her sharpen her dancing skills as well as given her confidence to perform solo for a song. Disha thanked producer Sajid Nadiadwala for giving her an opportunity as the lead in Baaghi 2 and for the role in the third film.

She also expressed happiness over the fact that the film is being released digitally and will enable millions to watch from the comforts of their homes. The star cast of the film including actors Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor have also shared their excitement over the worldwide digital premiere of Baaghi 3 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on May 1.

While Tiger Shroff spoke about the film as a perfect family entertainer while being under lockdown, Riteish Deshmukh recalled his experiences of working in the film as challenging and thrilling.

The Ahmed Khan directorial released in theatres on March 6 and was very well received by fans and critics alike. The film was declared a hit as Tiger Shroff garnered rave reviews for his action stunts and powerful performance. Despite getting a release at the time when the Coronavirus pandemic scare was gaining momentum in the country, Baaghi 3 opened to good business at the Box-Office with a total collection of around Rs.90.67 crore.

