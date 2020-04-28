Disha Patani Shares A Behind-the-scenes Picture From The Sets Of 'Malang'

Disha Patani is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. She was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The director of the movie was Mohit Suri. Disha Patani played the role of Sara Nambiar in the movie. The cast of the movie also included Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Elli AvrRam, Keith Sequeira, Amruta Khanvilkar, Vatsal Sheth and more. Disha Patani also recently shared a picture from behind the scenes of the movie.

Disha Patani's beachy avatar

Disha Patani was seen flaunting her toned body in a white and pink swimsuit as she was seen striking a pose for the camera. The actor also received a lot of compliments for her photo. Take a look at the reactions of Disha's fans on her behind-the-scenes picture.

Fans react to her picture

Beautiful 👌 — Mangesh (@Mangesh33956310) April 28, 2020

Gorgeous.. Natural beauty — Ahkam Ali (@AhkamAl65261057) April 28, 2020

Malang malang malang — Leon Kennedy (@LeonKen77161940) April 28, 2020

😍😍 — COW 🐄 BOY 👦 (@rudraa2346) April 28, 2020

This is not the first time the actor shared a behind-the-scenes picture from Malang. She also shared a picture with the director of the movie on his birthday and wrote a sweet message for Mohit Suri. The actor has also shared many other behind-the-scenes pictures with the crew of the film.

Happy b’day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love always❤️ @mohit11481 pic.twitter.com/WSRQgNmWU1 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) April 11, 2020

First time seeing some cows on the beach, just got excited 🤪 #malang❤️ pic.twitter.com/OCUpzgI5yz — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 14, 2020

