Disha Patani Shares Beautiful Pictures Amid Lockdown, Fans Call Her 'Earth Queen'

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood stars are active on social media these days so that they can entertain their fans and keep them busy. Amid all the panic-stricken time and crisis, celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to update fans with their daily activities and throwback pictures. Acing the game, Bollywood’s diva Disha Patani shared a picture on Twitter where she can be seen looking beautiful and gorgeous.

Disha Patani shares beautiful pictures amid lockdown

The actress who is spending her quarantine by sharing several throwback pictures shared two pictures where she can be seen grabbing eyeballs with her look. In the captivating snap, the Baaghi 2 actress can be seen wearing a blue and white stripe top along with a long black skirt. Adding more oomph and panache to her outfit, the actress completed her look with fringes cut and minimal makeup. The actress did not caption the beautiful pictures, instead of posted a flower on the post.

Read: What Is Disha Patani Up To During Lockdown? Here's A Quick Quarantine Recap Of The Actor

Read: Rishi Kapoor, Satyajit Ray, And Disha Patani's Films To Binge-watch This Weekend



As soon as the Bharat actress treated her fans with the beautiful pictures, scores of social media users stormed the comment section with their takes on the picture. Some praised the actress’ beauty while the other asked the reason behind her charming looks. One of the users reposted the same pictures and rote that Disha Patani is a beauty with an intelligent mind and gorgeous looks. Another user chimed in and called her ‘Earth queen.’

Read: Disha Patani Glad To Be Part Of 'Baaghi' Franchise, Says 'it Helped Her Come A Long Way'

Read: From Disha Patani To Esha Deol, Bollywood Celebs Pay Tributes To Rishi Kapoor

Beauty with intelligent mind very beautiful and goergours looking actress @DishPatani pic.twitter.com/M9LpR8tfAz — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRa96478648) May 5, 2020

Earth queen 😍💕 — DishaPatani Cafe™☕ (@dishpatanicafe) May 5, 2020

#DishaPatani is my crush ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Is she yours too ? pic.twitter.com/m6WJzS1P9e — Gaurav Sharda (@gauravsharda6) May 5, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.