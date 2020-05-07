Disha Patani has quarantine reunion with 'favourite boys', netizens ask 'where is Tiger?

A feature of the COVID-19 lockdown has been how people have been keeping in touch despite restrictions not allowing them to venture out. Apart from chatting on social media, many have been talking to each other via video calls. Pictures of big groupS indulging in video calls have been surfacing, and even birthday parties were celebrated in this manner, as was witnessed during Varun Dhawan’s birthday.

READ: Disha Patani Shares Hilarious TikTok Video, Says She 'won't Refuse 4 Or More Boyfriends'

The team of Malang are also keeping in touch amid the lockdown in the same way. Disha Patani shared the delight of the moment on Instagram and termed it as a ‘quarantine reunion with her favourite boys’ Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Here's the post

While Kunal termed it as a ‘virtually Malang Wednesday’, Anil Kapoor, who seemed to be working out during the call by showing his arm, quipped with Sholay’s iconic line, ‘Ye hath mujhe de thakur.’

The team seemed to got extremely close to each other, apart from delivering a success with the Mohit Suri directorial, that crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office.

READ: Disha Patani Shares Beautiful Pictures Amid Lockdown, Fans Call Her 'Earth Queen'

However, many netizens noticed the choice of words, ‘favourite boys’ Disha had for her Malang co-stars. With the actor being rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff, some wondered why he was missing from the tag. They asked in the comments section, ‘where is Tiger’ and why he was not a part of the ‘favourite’ category.

Earlier, there were reports that Tiger and Disha, who have been rumoured to be dating each other since Baaghi 2, were living together during the lockdown after similar backgrounds were seen in their individual posts. Moreover, Disha had also created some videos with Tiger’s sister Krishna.

On the professional front, Disha had been shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, all shootings are temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: What Is Disha Patani Up To During Lockdown? Here's A Quick Quarantine Recap Of The Actor

READ: Rishi Kapoor, Satyajit Ray, And Disha Patani's Films To Binge-watch This Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.