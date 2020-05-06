Disha Patani Shares Hilarious TikTok Video, Says She 'won't Refuse 4 Or More Boyfriends'

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood stars are active on social media these days so that they can entertain their fans and keep them busy. Amid all the panic-stricken time and crisis, celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to update fans with quirky videos and throwback pictures. Acing the game, Disha Patani recently shared a video where she talks about ‘4 more boyfriends’.

Disha Patani recently shared a video where the actor is seen lip-syncing a dialogue that is, "I really want one boyfriend but if God gives me four or more, who am I to refuse?" In the video, Disha Patani is seen all glammed up as she sports a white printed tee with a bold red lip colour. The actor’s open hair look makes her look even more gorgeous. The video is loved by her audience and they are swooning over the ravishing beauty’s acting. While fans praised her video, users even went on to mention her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and that she doesn't need anyone except him.

In the recent past, Disha Patani shared a BTS of the song Do You Love Me. The actor looked stunning as she danced on the beats of the song. She was widely loved by fans and her post's comment section was flooded with compliments for her dance and looks. Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff also commented on the picture. While Krishna went on to call her 'Queen', Ayesha Shroff commented, 'Amazing'.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film, despite being one of the most awaited crime thrillers, received mixed responses from the audiences. Disha Patani is also expected to be seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan, according to a news portal. This film will also feature Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. This film is expected to be released on Eid this year. The movie has been produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

