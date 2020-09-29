Disha Patani's Bold Lip Colour Gets Tiger Shroff's Attention, Latter Says 'Liner On Point'

On Monday night, Disha Patani posted a selfie on Instagram in which she flaunted her bold red lip colour. Disha pulled off a grey tee and left her hair naturally open. She ditched a caption for the post and simply dropped a flower. As soon as Disha Patani's Instagram post was up, it met with a flurry of comments.

In no time, Disha's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff dropped an endearing comment on the post. Tiger was quick to notice the lip colour. He wrote, "Liner on point." Actor Elli AvrRam penned, "Oh my Bella." Fans rushed to drop heart and awestruck emoticons on the post.

Disha Patani flaunts her bold lip colour

Recently, Disha Patani achieved a huge milestone on Instagram. Her official page has now surpassed 40 million followers. To celebrate her 40 million follower milestone, Disha posted a video in which she could be seen working out. Se did 60 Kg squat reps. "40 million got me like, 60kg 10 reps. Thank you my lovely FC's for all the support and love, I’m nothing without you all", she wrote. Patani's video heaped comments as fans congratulated her for the same.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also features an ensemble cast of Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar among others. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film churned decent numbers at the box office. The songs from the film like Chal Ghar Chalen and the title track have hit 75M and 65M views respectively.

Disha is now gearing up for her upcoming film titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan. The movie is touted to be the remake of a South Korean film titled, Veteran. The film will be directed by Prabhu Deva and will also star Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. In 2019, Disha posted a picture with her Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai team and gave a glimpse of how they began the shooting of the film. However, the shoot was then put to a halt due to the pandemic.

