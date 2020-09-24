Disha Parmar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'being Positive Was Never So Awful'

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actor Disha Parmar recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor broke the news via an Instagram story on her official handle. The actor also added that 'being positive was never so awful!'. Take a look at her story and read more about the actor's health.

Disha Parmar tests positive for coronavirus

Pic Credit: Disha Parmar's Instagram

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actor Disha Parmar recently mentioned in her story that she was coronavirus positive. Her post read - 'As they say there is no right timing for bad time Being positive was never so awful' (sic). The actor posted this on her story on September 23.

Disha is said to be asymptomatic and her mother had also tested positive for the virus 10 days ago. Disha seems to be doing well and even her mother is doing well. The actor is currently quarantining.

Disha Parmar is very famous for her show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. The show aired on Star Plus and was produced by Rajshri Productions. The show featured Disha Parmar as Pankhuri Kumar, Nakuul Mehta as Aditya Kumar, Manasi Salvi as Avantika Deewan and Nitesh Pandey as Harish Kumar.

A peek into Disha Parmar's Instagram

The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actor is very active on her Instagram. She keeps updating her fans regularly through her accounts. In her last post, fans could spot the actor in a black top with bright make-up. Fans could also spot a black star tattoo. The post had a unicorn emoji as its caption. Take a look at the post that Disha uploaded:

In another post, fans could spot the actor on a path which had greenery on both sides. Disha sported a gorgeous white suit with a blue dupatta. She also left her hair open and gave a graceful expression. The post was captioned - 'Sundar'. Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Disha Parmar's Instagram

