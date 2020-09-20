Unseen Pic Of The Day: Disha Patani And Parth Samthaan At Fresh Face Hunt 2012

An unseen picture of Disha Patani and Parth Samthaan surfaced on the internet. The duo got clicked when they participated in the Pantaloons Fresh Face Hunt 2012. While Disha won the contest, Parth was the first runner up in the contest. The collage garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans gushed to comment on it.

Parth and Disha's unseen photos

The pictures were shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram. As soon as the post was up, fans gushed to comment on it. A user wrote, "Parth Samthaan one of the topmost TV actors in current times.. he earned it and obviously rest is history .. he is a household name today. more to come." Another amused fan wrote, "Parth Samthaan is a self-made star. Inshallah, we will see him soon in Bollywood." Take a look at how fans reacted to the post.

(Screenshot: Viral Bhayani)

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni crosses 12M followers on Instagram, shares glamorous pic of herself

Parth Samthaan's career

Parth Samthaan kick-started his career by playing the role of Prithvi Sanyal in the show- India's Best Friends Forever. He rose to fame after his role as Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan won a million hearts. As of now, Parth plays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay alongside Erica Fernandes. The daily drop receives much-love from the audience as fans time and again talk about Parth's acting charisma on Twitter.

Reportedly, Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be going off-air in the month of October. Rumours about Parth's Bollywood debut have been doing the rounds on the internet. However, the actor has not made an official announcement yet.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Feels 'flawless With No Filter' In Her Latest Selfie; See Photo

Disha Patani's career

Disha Patani made her debut in the film industry after she was roped in for Loafer, directed by Puri Jagannadh. In 2016, she appeared in a music video titled Befikra, alongside with Tiger Shroff. She has been a part of films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, and others. Disha Patani was last seen in Malang, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor.

Disha is now gearing up for her upcoming film titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan. The movie is touted to be the remake of a South Korean film titled, Veteran. The film will be directed by Prabhu Deva and will also star Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Parth Samthaan signs Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' featuring Alia Bhatt: Reports

Also Read | Disha Patani Stuns In Yellow Floral Dress, Love-struck Fans Are All Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.