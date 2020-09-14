Disha Patani Stuns In Yellow Floral Dress, Love-struck Fans Are All Hearts

On Sunday evening, Disha Patani posted a series of her pictures in which she donned a yellow floral dress. Disha left her hair naturally open and opted for minimal makeup. She accessorised her look by wearing a pair of simple hoops. As a part of her caption, Disha dropped a sunflower. Interestingly, in her second post, she dropped a cat emoticon as her caption.

Disha Patani's photos garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans flooded the comments section with love. Actor Elli AvrRam said, "Love your dress D," followed by an awestruck emoticon. An amused fan also asked Disha who clicked the pictures. The user wrote, "Who clicked these pictures, tell us or else we'll consider it was Tiger."

Recently, on September 10, Disha Patani resumed shooting for her upcoming ventures. She took to her Instagram story and gave a sneak peek into her vanity van. In her pic, she could be seen getting dressed up for the shoot along with her team members. While captioning the post, she wrote, "Finally we're back”. Take a look at her pic below.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also features an ensemble cast of Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar among others. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film churned decent numbers at the box office. Fans lauded the songs of the film. The numbers from the film like Chal Ghar Chalen and the title track has hit 75M and 65M views respectively.

Disha is now gearing up for her upcoming film titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan. The movie is touted to be the remake of a South Korean film titled, Veteran. The film will be directed by Prabhu Deva and will also star Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Disha posted a picture with her Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai crew in December 2019, when they kick-started the shooting of the film. However, the shoot was put to a halt due to the pandemic.

