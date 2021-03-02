Rohit Sharma Stars In Helping Sachin Tendulkar Score 42nd ODI Ton On Mar 2, 2008: WATCH

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar treated fans with some scintillating knocks with the bat in his 24-year international career. The player has contributed significantly to the success of the Indian cricket team. The opening batsman played a major role during the 2008 Commonwealth Bank Series in Australia and helped his side register a momentous victory. It was on March 2, 2008, that Sachin Tendulkar smashed a sensational century against the mighty Aussies, and a young Rohit Sharma played the supporting role from the other end to perfection.

Sachin Tendulkar's 42nd ton helps India stage a comprehensive win over Australia

India, Sri Lanka and Australia battled it out in 50-over matches in the 2008 Commonwealth Bank Series. Sri Lanka failed to make it to the final of the Tri-nation series and hosts Australia were slated to lock horns with India for the trophy. The first final was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 2, 2008. The home team won the toss and elected to bat first in the crucial encounter.

The Indian bowlers did not allow Australia to score runs quickly and ultimately restricted them to 239. Sachin Tendulkar was looked to be in stunning form on the given day and took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners. In spite of losing Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir early in the innings, Tendulkar showed no signs of slowing down and shifted the momentum of the contest in India's favour with his positive intent.

The batsman slammed his 42nd ODI century and remained unbeaten on 117 to help India seal the contest. Tendulkar slammed 10 remarkable boundaries during his stay at the crease. India lost wickets at regular intervals, but it was Rohit Sharma, who played a gutsy knock of 66 to save the day for his side. Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar orchestrated a magnificent partnership of 123. India won the contest with 6 wickets and 25 balls to spare. Watch Sachin Tendulkar's knock here -

Sachin Tendulkar awards

Sachin Tendulkar received the prestigious 'Arjuna Award' back in 1994 at the age of 21, making him the youngest recipient of the award. The Indian government once again acknowledged the player's consistent performance in international cricket and presented him with the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna’. The particular award is considered as a career-defining moment for an athlete, as it is the highest honour an Indian sportsperson could achieve in his career.

The celebrated cricketer also received the country's fourth-highest civilian award – ‘Padma Shri’ after his heroics in the 1999's ICC Cricket World Cup. In the coming years, the Sachin Tendulkar awards got further decorated with ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award’ in 2001, which is also the state’s highest civilian award, and ‘Padma Vibhushan’ in 2008, the second-highest civilian award in the country. He also achieved the ‘Bharat Ratna’ in 2014, which is India’s highest civilian award.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore. The aforementioned figure comprises of his earnings as a formed cricket player. Moreover, he also takes home a hefty paycheck for endorsing brands. Over the years, the star player has had associations with the likes of with MRF, Pepsi, Paytm First, Luminous, GM pens, and more. Moreover, he also has made investments in Smaaash Entertainment, Smartron mobiles, True Blue, and many more.

Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats international cricket are something that one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar's stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also includes his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

