Sachin Tendulkar Slams 6th ODI Ton On Mar 2, 1996; Tony Greig Goes Berserk On Air: WATCH

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest to have ever played the game. The player with his exemplary batting prowess smashed all major batting records during his playing days. While he has played a number of memorable knocks for Team India, his quick-fire century against Sri Lanka in the 1996 World Cup is deemed monumental in many ways. It was on March 2, 1996, that the 'Little Master' took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners and entertained viewers with his stunning batsmanship.

Sachin Tendulkar's stunning 6th ODI century

India and Sri Lanka clashed in a group stage match of the 1996 Cricket World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The clash was of utmost importance for both sides as they looked to make a statement at the marquee event. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first in the crucial encounter. The visitors had their backs to the wall as the lost opener Manoj Prabhakar early in the innings.

The onus was on Sachin Tendulkar to bail India out of trouble on yet another occasion and the prolific run-scorer did not disappoint. The player displayed quite an array of shots against a formidable bowling attack. Even Ravi Shastri and Tony Greig, who were on-air when Tendulkar was at the crease, could not control their excitement as the batter played a scintillating knock. The spectators also could not keep calm as their favourite batting star seemed to be in a fabulous touch on the day.

Sachin Tendulkar played an exceptional knock of 137 from as many deliveries and smashed five stunning sixes and eight fours during his stay at the crease before being run-out. His contribution was instrumental in India posting an impressive total of 271. However, Sri Lanka ultimately emerged victorious in the contest as they chased down the score with 8 balls to spare. In spite of India losing the encounter, Tendulkar's stunning century is still etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts.

Sachin!!!



On this day in 1996, Sachin Tendulkar played a blistering innings of 137 in the World Cup, and became the leading ODI century maker for India, with his 6th ODI ton.



What a display this was, and some gold Tony Greig commentary too! How crazy was that crowd!!! pic.twitter.com/gGqYe6zZ6z — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) March 2, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar World Cup 2011 memories

India failed to clinch the World Cup in 1996 despite Sachin Tendulkar's brilliant batting performances. The team also came close to the coveted trophy in 2003, but ended up on the losing side in the ultimate match of the tournament against Australia. Tendulkar's dream of lifting the World Cup trophy finally came true when the MS Dhoni-led side clinched the championship in the ICC 2011 Cricket World Cup. In recent times, the Sachin Tendulkar World Cup 2011 memories have been revived by the ICC on social media on the occasion of the tournament's 10th anniversary.

Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats include his astonishing feat of 100 international centuries. The star batsman has 51 Test centuries to his name, whereas he has reached the three-figure mark on 49 occasions in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth details

The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore according to a report by entrepreneur.com. The aforementioned figure comprises of the earnings he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being a former international cricketer. Moreover, he has also represented the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in the past and earned a handsome paycheck for his services. Over the years, the player has had associations with a number of bands including MRF, Pepsi, Paytm First, Luminous, GM Pens, and more.

