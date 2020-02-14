Disha Patani Gifts THIS To Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Shroff On Valentine’s Day; Look

Love is in the air today as all couples are celebrating Valentine’s day. Couples in Bollywood are also celebrating this day with a lot of love.While most people shower their special ones with gifts, Disha Patani has done things differently and has sent a Valentine's day gift for Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha. Here is all you should know about the gift Disha sent to Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha.

Read Also| Disha Patani Or Jacqueline Fernandez, Who Will Lead Pawan Kalyan's Period Drama?

Disha Patani sends Valentine’s day gift to Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha:

In this post shared by Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff, we can see a special bouquet of roses and teddy bears. Tiger Shroff's mom took to her Instagram to share the picture of the gift and captioned the picture by writing “The cuuuuutest valentine from my fellow twin!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ thaaaaaank you deeeeeeshu!! 😀😀🌸🌸❤️❤️ @dishapatani”.

In the caption, we can see Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha calling Disha her twin and also referring to her by her pet name. This just goes to show that both Disha and Ayesha are good friends. Disha commented on the post by writing “Love you aunty❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Disha Patani also is good friends with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna. Both are often seen together enjoying holidays. They are also seen commenting on each other’s posts.

Read Also| Disha Patani Spills The Beans On Her Role In 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

On the professional front

Disha Patani was seen in the film Malang which was loved by the fans and is doing fairly well at the box office. In this film, she is seen with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu. This was her first movie in 2020. Now, she will be seen in Radhe opposite Salman Khan.

Read Also| Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Lifting Heavy Barbells Are Inspirational; See Videos

Read Also| Disha Patani & Other B-town Celebs Show 3 Ways To Style A Black Corset Thigh-high Dress

(Image courtesy: Disha Patani & Ayesha Shroff Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.