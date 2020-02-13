Disha Patani Or Jacqueline Fernandez, Who Will Lead Pawan Kalyan's Period Drama?

National Award winner Pawan Kalyan is returning back to the films after a gap of nearly two years. The fans of 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan are excited to see the actor making his comeback to the film industry. The Telugu actor has been in the headlines for his comeback venture. The film PSPK 26 is directed by Venu Sriram. PSPK26 is the remake of Bollywood film Pink that featured Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan.

Who will be the female lead for PSPK 27?

Pawan Kalyan is also in the news for another reason. The actor is also gearing up for his next period drama film that is PSPK 27. The film is being directed by Rasha Krishna Jagralamudi. According to reports, the makers of PSPK 27 were looking forward to casting Jacqueline Fernandez in the film opposite Pawan Kalyan.

Reports also suggest a possibility of Disha Patani getting the role. Reportedly, the makers of the film are also in talks with Disha Patani for the same role. However, so far there have been no reports or any statement of confirmation.

The audience is excited to know who will be cast next to Pawan Kalyan in his next film. Fans want to know whether it will be Disha Patani or Jacqueline Fernandez who will be paired alongside Pawan Kalyan. Just last week, Pawan Kalyan stole the limelight after he sported his clean-shaven look at a political event.

Reports also suggest that Pawan Kalyan will be carrying a brand new look for PSPK 27 which went on floors last month. Apart from PSPK 26 and PSPK 27, Pawan has also signed another Telugu film PSPK 28 which will be directed by filmmaker Harish Shankar who is the director of 2012 film Gabbar Singh which also featured Pawan Kalyan.

