Disha Patani Goofs Around With Rinzing Denzongpa's Husky At The Gym

Actor Disha Patani recently wrapped up the shooting of Salman Khan's forthcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor who is quite active on social media is back to the gym. The Baaghi actor recently shared a video on Instagram stories from inside a gym. What grabbed attention is that Disha is seen playing with a dog in the video.

Disha Patani is having fun with doggo at the gym

Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle to share the story of Rinzing Denzongpa. The video shows Disha Patani wearing black shorts and a white tee. The actor is seen happily playing with the dog and running around the gym. Take a look at the post below.

A look into Disha Patani's Instagram

A few days back, the Bharat actor took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has wrapped up the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Sharing a photo, Disha wrote, “#radhe packup. Thank you my lovely team for being the best ever #girlpower….” (sic). Check out the post below:

Besides this, Disha Patani recently made headlines when she took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself donning a yellow monokini. Disha Patani dropped a giraffe emoji in her caption. Among the first few to like her IG post, was Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Take a look at the post shared:

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in a romantic action thriller movie titled Malang, that released earlier in 2020. The actor was seen along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the movie. The movie was helmed by Mohit Suri and received positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Now, the actor is all set to feature in KTina and Radhe. KTina features Disha Patani in the lead role of Tina Kapadia. The movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is set to release in late 2020. Moreover, the film will also feature Akshay Oberoi, Sunny Singh, Arjan Bajwa, Vijay Raaz, Lillete Dubey, Digangana Suryavanshi, Simone Singh, and Pallavi Kulkarni.

Moreover, she is also playing the female lead in Salman Khan's Radhe. The film was set to release in May 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. Radhe will also feature Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash, and Bharath. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva and is a remake of the South Korean film named Veteran.

