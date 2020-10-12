Disha Patani Reveals She Has “found Her Spirit Animal”, Shares Picture

Disha Patani is not only a very popular entertainment artist in India but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Patani never fails to bring a smile to the faces of her fans. Recently, Disha Patani shared a picture of herself revealing the fact that she has “found her spirit animal”. Read ahead to know more about who the actor’s spirit animal is?

Disha Patani revealed her spirit animal

Disha Patani is one of the very active celebrities on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for the eyes of the fans to watch. Recently, on October 11, 2020, Disha Patani took to her official Instagram handle to share a story of herself revealing her “spirit animal”. Disha Patani captioned the picture, “I found my spirit animal ðŸ¤ª ðŸ¤£”.

Disha Patani has often been spotted sharing hilarious pictures and memes on her Instagram stories. The actor had recently shared a meme on her story, that was a comparison between how a girl is dressed when she is in the house and how well she is dressed up when she has to go to brunch. She captioned the picture as, “LOL so True” with the monkey emoji covering its eyes.

On the work front

Disha Patani was previously seen in a romantic action thriller movie, Malang, that released earlier this year. The actor shared the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the film. The film was directed by Mohit Suri and had received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Now, Disha Patani is all set to feature in KTina and Radhe.

KTina will star Disha Patani is the lead role of Tina Kapadia. The movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is set to release in late 2020. Moreover, the movie will also feature Akshay Oberoi, Sunny Singh, Arjan Bajwa, Vijay Raaz, Lillete Dubey, Digangana Suryavanshi, Simone Singh, and Pallavi Kulkarni. The actor is also playing the female lead in Salman Khan's Radhe. It was set to release in May of 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. Radhe will also star Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash, and Bharath. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva and is a remake of the South Korean film Veteran.

