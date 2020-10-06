Disha Patani Shares A Hilarious Meme Comparison About Girls At Home Vs Out With Girls

Disha Patani took to her Instagram account and shared a hilarious meme about girls that the actor expressed that she could relate to. The meme was a comparison between how a girl is dressed when she is in the house and how well she is dressed up when she has to go to a brunch. She captioned the picture as, “LOL so True” with the monkey emoji covering its eyes.

Check out the post below

Disha Patani had recently posted a sizzling picture of herself in a yellow bathing suit as she left her wavy long hair open. The actor posted the picture along with a caption in which she inserted a yellow bee emoji. The picture went viral on social media as fans of the actor loved the picture which she posted after a week’s break. Check out the picture below.

As soon as the picture was uploaded on social media, the netizens on Instagram flooded the picture with fan comments and reactions. A number of people left a heart emoji on the picture and several other people commented how well they like the picture. Check out the comments below.

A number of people praised Disha for her toned legs and abs and left a comment on the picture. Many other fan clubs of the actor claimed that they loved the picture and that they are her biggest fan. Check out some of the comments below.

Disha Patani on the work front

Disha Patani was previously seen in romantic action thriller film Malang which released earlier this year. The actor shared the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film was directed by Mohit Suri and had received positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Disha Patani was also seen performing an item number in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. The actor has a number of projects in her kitty where she will be portraying the key roles in the movies. She will be seen in KTina which is directed by Ashima Chibber and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner ALT Entertainment.

Disha will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan. The film stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda in key roles and will be released soon.

