Tiger Shroff's Hot Photoshoot For Dabboo Ratnani Has Got Disha Patani Swooning

Fans of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff often consider the two of them to be in a relationship. However, the two actors have denied these dating rumours numerous times and claim that they are just good friends. Recently, Tiger Shroff shared a picture of himself from Dabboo Ratnani’s celebrity calendar. Disha Patani quickly responded to Tiger Shroff's stunning photo, and her comments once again caught the attention of fans who ship her with Tiger Shroff.

Also Read | Disha Patani's scenes from 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' that gained appreciation

Tiger's sizzling photo from Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar catches Disha's attention

On February 20, 2020, Tiger Shroff shared a picture of himself that featured on Dabboo Ratnani’s celebrity calendar for this year. Fans immediately gushed over the photo, as it showcased Tiger with his white shirt completely unbuttoned and wide open. Tiger Shroff's finely chiselled abs and chest were on full display, and the actor also showed off his impressive biceps by flexing for the camera.

Also Read | Sajid Nadiadwala celebrates birthday with 'Baaghi 3' actors Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor

It was not just fans who feel in love with Tiger Shroff's sizzling picture. Even Disha Patani took to the comments section of the post to leave an interesting message. She left behind three fire emojis in the comments for the post, that once again caused fans to speculate about her relationship with Tiger Shroff.

Also Read | Disha Patani's struggles with winged eye make-up is super relatable

Tiger Shroff will next be seen in the action film, Baaghi 3. Alongside Tiger, the film will also star Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, and Riteish Deshmukh in prominent roles. Tiger's father, Jackie Shroff, will also have a cameo role in the film and will be seen on screen besides his son. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is set to release on March 3, 2020.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff goes 'bhankas' in latest workout post; Disha Patani & her sister go OMG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.