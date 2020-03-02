Disha Patani Shares First Dance Video With Tiger Shroff On His Birthday; Watch

Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff celebrates his 30th birthday today, March 2. While fans in huge numbers have gushed to wish the actor on his special day, his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani too has a special message for him. Read on for more.

Disha Patani shares an adorable BTS dance rehearsal video

On Tiger Shroff's birthday, Disha Patani has the sweetest birthday wish for him. She took to her Instagram to share an adorable BTS video of herself with the War actor and the duo can be seen matching footsteps on the famous song Bang Bang.

In the caption, Disha Patani says, 'his was our first dance block together, I was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (of course I couldn't do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses) happiest bday Baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match up to, go crush it this weekend at the box office, Ronny'. See the post here:

The Malang actor also gushes over on Tiger Shroff's abs on his birthday. On her Instagram story, she has shared a picture of Tiger flaunting his chiselled physique. She says, 'Happiest bday 20 pack abs'.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff's mother has also shared a cute childhood photograph of the Heropanti star and penned a note for him. Along with the picture, in the caption, she says, 'Happiest birthday to my Tiger. You are the best son a mother could be blessed with." Have a look at the same:

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube)

