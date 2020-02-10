Disha Patani Was Never Approached By Boys In School And Her Reason Will Surprise You

Actor Disha Patani has been setting fitness and fashion goals for her fans since her debut. Her toned body and strict diet regime are truly inspiring for many. Her latest release Malang and is running successfully at the box-office. Meanwhile, during the promotions of the movie, Disha revealed that she was a tomboy in school. Read to know more.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Opens Up On Her Underwater Kissing Scene With Aditya Roy Kapur In 'Malang'

Disha reveals that she was a tomboy in school

During the promotions of her recent movie Malang, Disha Patani revealed in an interview that she was a tomboy in school. When she was asked if anyone had proposed to her in school, college or after that, the actor sadly said ‘No’. She mentioned the reason for this as the fact that she was a tomboy in school.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Is 'proud' Of Tiger Shroff After Watching 'Baaghi 3' Trailer

She further said that her father was a police officer, so even in college, boys were too scared to approach her. Later, she stepped foot in the Hindi film industry, however, she has not made too many friends yet. The actor pointed out that she was never seen in parties much like other celebrities.

About the film Malang

On the other hand, Malang is a 2020 romance action film directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakramani, it features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in the lead roles. Since the trailer release, there has been a lot of buzz around the film. Meanwhile, the movie is also released in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday evening and has gone on to become the highest collecting first-day opener in UAE in 2020.

ALSO READ: Five Reasons Why You Must Watch The Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Malang'

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Shares Her Excitement As 'Malang' Releases On The Big Screen; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.