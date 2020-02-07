Disha Patani Shares Her Excitement As 'Malang' Releases On The Big Screen; Watch Video

Actor Disha Patani is known to be one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. Ever since she made her Bollywood debut, Disha has garnered many fans and followers. In a very short span of time, actor Disha Patani has had a massive fan following and her social media account is proof of the same. Disha Patani has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Malang.

The film Malang has released today and Disha's work in the film has been highly appreciated by the audience. Not just the viewers, Disha's performance has been given a thumbs up by the critics alike. The actor is seemingly very excited for the movie's release as she took to social media to share her excitement.

Disha Patani posted a behind the scenes video of herself on her Instagram account. In the video, Disha looks happy like a child. The video is from the sets of Malang. She captioned the video as, "#malang out today ❤️"

Watch the video here

The previous night, the entire team of Malang hosted a special screening for all the Bollywood celebrities. Everyone from the industry made an appearance for this special screening. Actors like Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet, Amruta Khanvilkar, Maniesh Paul, Nora Fatehi and many others were present for this event.

Apart from the lead cast of the film, Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff was also present at the screening. A video went viral on the internet where Disha and Tiger are posing together for the cameras and fans sure can't stop adoring the two of them as they showered lots of love in the comments section.

