Disha Patani Opens Up On Her Underwater Kissing Scene With Aditya Roy Kapur In 'Malang'

Disha Patani is currently making headlines for her film Malang that released on February 7. The actor has received immense appreciation and love from fans for her role in the movie. Disha's all-new avatar in Malang is also being quite liked by the fans.

One scene from the movie that created a buzz among the netizens is the underwater kiss shared between Disha and Aditya Roy Kapur. In an interview with a leading daily, Disha opened up about the scene and said that it was really very difficult to shoot. She further added that the scene was rather difficult also because they have to stay underwater for literally 10 hours.

Disha Patani added that the entire shooting of the scene took almost 12 to 14 hours. She further added that being in character was quite difficult while staying underwater.

Disha Patani mentioned that Aditya Roy Kapur and she took almost 2 to 3 days of training before starting the shoot. The two underwent training with a professional coach before they actually went underwater for the scene.

Malang has already created a lot of buzz for its amazing trailers and songs that are a must-add to your party playlist. Even fans have been excited to witness the sizzling chemistry between Disha and Aditya.

Disha Patani is seen in a bikini-clad avatar and looking gorgeous in every frame. She is seen giving the bohemian vibes which make her character even more interesting. Malang released on February 7 and is directed by Mohit Suri.

