Disha Patani Hints At Something New 'coming Soon' As She Tries Some Soul-stirring Filters

After leaving netizens gushing over her dance cover to Saweetie's viral peppy track Tap In, Disha Patani has now hiked fans' excitement by hinting at something new in her latest Instagram Stories. Yesterday, the Bharat actor shared a goofy selfie of herself to flaunt her nerdy look and hinted at something new 'coming soon'. Furthermore, she also took a humorous dig at Instagram filters and joked about soul-changing filters.

Also Read | Disha Patani Flaunts Her Dancing Skills, Shroff Siblings React On The Video

What is Disha Patani hinting at with her latest Instagram Stories?

On January 24, 2021, Disha Patani left fans confused after sharing a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories as she tried on a couple of Instagram filters. The 28-year-old posted a selfie of herself on Instagram, wherein she covered her face with a geeky-face emoticon and flaunted her twin-tail hairdo. Sharing the picture, she captioned it writing, "Coming soon" followed by three red-heart emoticons.

Check out Disha Patani's Instagram Story below:

Also Read | Disha Patani's Latest Bikini Photo Proof That Beaches Are Calling

Furthermore, she shared yet another selfie on her IG Stories, sporting the Pixie Dust filter by make-up artist Paige Piskin, which transformed her lips and gave her a full-fledged make-up look. In the picture, Disha is seen rocking a printed white shirt with a braided hairdo. Sharing the selfie, the rumoured girlfriend of Tiger Shroff jokingly wrote, "Damn, I guess these filters can change your soul too".

Take a look:

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shares Preparation Video Of Song 'Casanova'; Disha Patani Says, 'wow'

Meanwhile, Disha Patani recently turned muse for choreographers Rudra Behura and Ankan Sen for their latest dance cover on American rapper Saweetie's chartbuster rap song Tap In from her debut studio album Pretty Bi**h Music, which released back in June 2020. A couple of days ago, Disha shared the Tap In dance cover on Instagram, wherein she flaunted her impressive dance moves in a neon sweatshirt, paired with light-yellow pants, an emerald-green cap and white sneakers. Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, she wrote, "Just Chilling".

In no time from posting, the video started doing rounds on social media and was quick to go viral too. It has garnered over a whopping 7.8 million views on Instagram alone and more than 1 million likes and 4k comments. Take a look:

Also Read | Disha Patani Grooves To Peppy Beats Of Tiger Shroff's New Song 'Casanova'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.