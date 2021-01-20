Disha Patani's Latest Bikini Photo Proof That Beaches Are Calling

Disha Patani started her Wednesday morning by sharing a pic from her Maldives trip. The pic is simply proof of how much she is missing her mini getaway. The actress who was spotted in the Maldives in November 2020, can be seen posting the pics from her mini-vacation now. Take a look.

Disha Patani's latest bikini photo

In the pic, Disha is seen sporting a blue bikini while soaking the warm sun under a tree. Disha Patani makes sure that wherever she goes, she gives a glimpse of her fit body and her healthy routines. Here is the picture from her recent getaway to the Maldives.

In November 2020, Disha shared a similar picture with a blue bikini. At that time she was reported to have gone on a mini-vacation with alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Even though the duo was not snapped together at the Maldives, but they were definitely snapped at the airport after they returned from their mini-vacation.

A few days ago, Tiger Shroff had released his song Casanova, whose music and dance gained a lot of attention from his fans. Meanwhile, Disha also supported her rumoured beau by sharing a lipsync video of the song with her fans. The Malang actor was spotted grooving to Tiger Shroff's latest song called Casanova in a black bikini. She was dancing as well as singing the lyrics of the song. Her video instantly gained 2 lakh likes on social media. The song Casanova has been sung by Tiger Shroff, while the music is composed by Avitesh Shrivastava, who has also written the lyrics.

Disha Patani is extremely popular on social media as she keeps entertaining her fans with glimpses of her daily life, as well as sharing her fitness routines. She also shares her modelling photoshoots pics once in a while too. On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Radhe, alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film has been directed by Prabhudeva. Disha also has the upcoming movie KTina which is based on the life of Ekta Kapoor.

