Disha Patani gives glimpse of Maldives vacation, Tiger Shroff highlights 'bad hair'

It seems Maldives has become a go-to destination for Bollywood stars. While numerous celebrities enjoyed a vacation to the scenic venue in recent weeks, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff seemed to have liked it so much that they have reportedly set off for the second time in two months. It appears that the rumoured couple is having a gala time ahead of the New Year, but once again did not post pictures together for their fans.

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s vacation

As numerous rumoured couples set off to Maldives, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were also among them, as they were snapped at the Mumbai airport a few days ago. Since then, the latter sent her fans into a frenzy by sharing her 'Aquaman' avatar in a swimsuit.

The Malang star continued to share glimpses of her vacation. This included pictures of the view of the pool, selfies in different styles and swimsuit, and more.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff only posted a selfie video, in shirtless avatar. He quipped over his ‘bad hair’, but added that he 'didn’t care'. The Baaghi 3 star also seemed to enjoy his ‘kind of noisee'.

Tiger and Disha had similarly shared their updates from their vacation last month. They flaunted their fit physique in the pictures, but did not post any pictures together.

Tiger-Disha on professional front

Disha Patani is currently working on the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She has also signed the film Ek Villain 2.

Tiger Shroff had unveiled the first look of Ganpath a few weeks ago. He also announced that he will also be starring in the next isntallents of Baaghi, Heropanti.

