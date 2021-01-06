Remember When Disha Patani Featured In Popular Beverage Ad Way Before Her Bollywood Debut

Disha Patani has established herself as one of the most sought-after actors in the entertainment industry. Much of her in-demand status could be attributed to the characters that she has been seen playing in films like M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, and Malang, to name a few. But, back in the day, Disha had featured in an advertisement of a popular beverage. It is an act which is rarely spoken about. Disha Patani's ad can be found below.

The Advertisement:

As one can see, Disha Patani's ad is essentially a commentary on men's need to look attractive in the presence of a member of the fairer sex and a means of promoting the brand's well-known tagline, "Men Will Be Men". The video above sees Disha's character incessantly talking on the phone in the presence of two gentlemen who are having a conversation with each other. Seconds later, as Disha exits the frame, one can see that in a hilarious turn of events, the forcefully contracted stomachs return to their original shape and size. The above advertisement was essentially Disha Patani's debut in front of the camera.

About Disha Patani:

Disha Patani's debut film was the late Sushant Singh Rajput's M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. The Neeraj Pandey directorial, which made its theatrical debut in the last quarter of 2016, saw Patani essay the part of one of the titular character's love interests, Priyanka Jha. The film brought Patani an unfathomable amount of fame and recognition. Some of Disha Patani's movies that had her essay one of the leads after her 2016 film were the likes of Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga, Malang, and Baaghi 2, amongst others. As of now, Patani is garnering praises for her act in Malang , which is her latest release as of this writing.

The list of Disha Patani's movies will soon find a new addition in the form of her upcoming film, KTina, which is produced by the head honcho of Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor. Not a lot of details regarding the feature presentation have found their way to the internet as yet. As per multiple tabloids, Patani will also be seen in Ek Villian 2.

