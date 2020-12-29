Disha Patani Stuns In Yellow Bikini And Channels Inner 'Aquaman' During Her Vacay

Disha Patani's Instagram is filled with her vacation photos. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Disha Patani loves beaches. The actor was at the Maldives island vacationing a month ago in November. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share another beach holiday photo from her current vacation and the fans can't stop gushing over her. See the post here.

When Disha Patani gave her fans 'Aquaman' vibes

The Baaghi 2 actor posted a stunning photo of herself channelising her inner Aquaman from her current vacation. In this picture, Disha Patani can be seen standing straight on a blue surfboard. The actor is holding an oar in her hand which looks like a trident. An oar is an object used as a paddle to help in rowing a boat.

Disha Patani posed for the photo by looking away from the camera and striking a superhero stature. The actor captioned the photo expressing her mood for the pose and wrote, "Aquaman feels". She also added a Sloth bear emoji along with her caption. The photo crossed over 8 lakh likes within an hour after she posted the photo. See the photo here.

How did the netizens react to this post?

After the photo went viral, fans couldn't stop showering the actor with compliments and love. While many fans just left heart emojis or other emojis, one fan called her Aquagirl. See some of the comments here.

According to the reports by Bollywood Life, the rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted by the paparazzi at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Saturday. Both the actors took off for their New Years' holiday. The two were seen in matching outfits, white t-shirt and track pants. The duo even posted their individual stories from this vacation on their social media platform.

Disha Patani recently accompanied Tiger Shroff and his family to their MMA event in Dubai just a few weeks ago. The actors even then didn't post anything together but shared individual stories from the same locations.

On the work front, Disha has several upcoming projects. She will next be seen alongside Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Meghan Akash in Prabhudheva's Radhe. Apart from that, she will also feature in producer Ekta Kapoor's next titled KTina.

IMAGE CREDITS: @dishapatani IG

