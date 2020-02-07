Disha Patani's Best Scenes From 'Baaghi 2' That Give A Glimpse Of Her Superb Acting Skills

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 released sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. However, her first major role as the lead female actor was as Neha Salgaonkar in Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. The movie was a success at the Box Office and her performance in the movie received several praises.

Also Read | Disha Patani's 'Malang' Look Mocked, Called A 'gandi' Copy By Diet Sabya

Disha Patani’s best scenes in Baaghi 2

Chemistry with Tiger

Baaghi 2 showcases Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani as college sweethearts. The scene where she gives her phone number to Tiger Shroff is when the sparks had just started flying off. Disha played the role of a ‘not easily available’ girl but with ‘I am interested too’ mindset, that won the hearts of her fans. The cute banter between the two in the college romance was adored by many.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Fun And Cute Videos During The Promotions Of Malang; WATCH

Asking Ronny for help

Ranveer "Ronny" Pratap Singh (Tiger Shroff) returns back to help his old-time love. Neha helplessly finds Ronny as he is the only one who can help find her lost daughter. She cries and tells him everything and begs him to help her. Disha’s performance in the scene made many emotional as they connected with her role as a concerned mother yearning for her child.

Also Read | Five Reasons Why You Must Watch The Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Malang'

Searching for her daughter

After Ronny decides to help her, she goes to various locations to find her, among them was a police station. The inspector is disrespectful towards her but she does not turn away and stays strong. When Ronny starts fighting with the policeman, it was Neha who stops him in the end.

Meeting with Sunny

Ronny questions Neha in her apartment but, as soon as Neha's alcoholic and drug-abusing brother-in-law Sunny arrives, she asks him to leave. Sunny's behaviour frightens Neha. Disha showed patience and nervousness that convinced many. Neha even shouts on Sunny to leave.

Also Read | Timeline Of Disha Patani And Tiger's Shroff's Rumoured Relationship

Powerless Neha

Neha denies Ronny’s claim that she has gone mad and says that everyone is against her while insisting that she has a daughter. When Ronny says she does not have a daughter, she asks him to leave which is when he notices Rhea's height markings on the wall. He starts to doubt himself but it is too late as Neha commits suicide, feeling clueless because no one believed her. This scene was surely heart-touching.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.