Disha Patani Inspires Fitness Enthusiasts As She Attempts Back Handspring; Watch Video

Disha Patani simply loves treating her fans to all her candid selfies and glamorous vacation pics. The actor also makes sure that she constantly inspires her fans with her fitness routines and helps them set fitness goals as she regularly posts her workout regime on social media. It is known that Disha Patani is a hardcore fitness lover and has always been a regular at the gym. She often takes it to her Instagram handle and shares workout videos ranging from lifting weights to giving fans a glimpse of her gymnastic moves. The actor has been a big inspiration not only to her fans but for anyone who is into fitness or is looking to embark on a fitness journey.

Also Read | Disha Patani Calls Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff Her Favourite Bollywood Action Hero

Disha Patani relearns a back handspring

Today, the actor shared a small video through her Instagram which reminds everyone to relearn their basics if they have been slacking off for a while. The actor also expressed a sense of excitement as she got back to her training. Here is the Monday motivation video Disha Patani shared recently. She is doing a back handspring, which is sure to give some inspiration to all the fitness enthusiasts out there:

Also Read | Disha Patani & Siblings Bring Their Pouting A-game As They Celebrate 'Cutie Dubbu's B'day

Also Read | Disha Patani Takes Extensive Courses, Overcomes Acrophobia To Perform Well In 'Malang'

On the professional front

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the historical-drama Bharat which also featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actor is currently busy shooting for the upcoming action-adventure film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is also a Salman Khan-starrer. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film is slated to release on 22 May 2020, next year during Eid. Disha Patani will also be seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur in the romantic-thriller Malang which stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film will be released on February 14, 2020, Valentine's Day.

Also Read | Disha Patani Turns Into A Makeup Artist With Her Latest Instagram Post, Check Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.