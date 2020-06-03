Disha Patani Shares Special Birthday Wishes For 'Baaghi 3' Director Ahmed Khan; Check Out

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood celebrities have been containing themselves at home. Even actor Disha Patani has been doing the same. She has been sharing regular updates on social media and asking fans to stay indoors during this time. Disha Patani recently took to social media to share a special birthday wish for Ahmed Khan.

Disha Patani wishes director Ahmed Khan

Disha Patani took to social media earlier today to share a throwback picture of herself along with director Ahmed Khan, his wife Shaira Ahmed Khan and Tiger Shroff. The picture looked like it was from the screening of Baaghi 3 that was held a while ago. Disha Patani shared the picture wishing the director on his birthday.

Disha Patani further wrote, “Happiest b’day my blockbuster Director @khan_ahmedasas Thank you for always having my back”. The actor looked gorgeous dressed in a pair of ripped blue jeans and a cropped lace blouse. She decided to complete her look with a pair of black boots and side hair-do. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff was dressed in a casual all-black attire.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s birthday wish here:

For those unversed, Disha Patani was a part of a special dance number in Baaghi 3. She shared a few dance steps of the song, Do You Love Me in Baaghi 3. The song was a huge hit with fans and went on to become a chartbuster number from the Baaghi 3 soundtrack. Baaghi 3 was released in early March this year but did not reach the expectations of the makers as theatres were shut down abruptly due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. There were several speculations that the film would see a re-release but the makers decided to release it on a digital platform instead.

On the other hand, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang earlier this year. She will be next seen in the sequel to 2014 film Ek Villain alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Disha Patani will also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe in the female lead role.

