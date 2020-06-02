Disha Patani Posts Selfie With Frizzy Hair, Fans Comment She Might Need 'Hair Spa'

Disha Patani recently took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself. The picture was captioned with a chicken emoji, as her hair looks a little messy. Fans commented that the picture seemed like a representation of their quarantine mood as Disha looks a bit blue and said that some hair spa indulgence may do her some good.

Disha Patani's photo is #Quarantinemood

Disha Patani who is quite active on social media recently posted a selfie in which she looks a bit bored. Many of her fans commented on the picture with heart and fire emoji as even though the selfie looked a bit dull, Disha Patani looked quite good. One of the celebrities to respond to the post was actor and model Aleksandar Alex Ilic who commented that she needed a bit of hair spa and also commented that she looked adorable with #quarantinemood with a few emojis.

Pic courtesy: Disha Patni's Instagram

Disha Patani stays quite active on social media and posts frequent updates of her lockdown. She posted a picture of her dog in the last post with a flower emoji. Disha is a well-known animal lover and has many pets, which is evident from her Instagram account.

Before this post, Disha also posted a picture saying all - colours are beautiful. The poster showed the hands of different colour embracing the words. Kushboo Patani, Disha's sister, responded to that post saying she agrees. Many fans responded that they thought the post was in support of the American Protest happening for George Floyd. She also posted a TikTok video of her doing a popular challenge called Savage challenge on her feed a while back.

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor was also seen in Baaghi 3, as she featured in a song, and Bharat. Her upcoming project is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan and directed by Prabhu Deva. The film was supposed to release in theatres on May but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Disha Patni's Instagram

