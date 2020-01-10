John Abraham's 'Ek Villain 2' Is Different From First Sequel, Reveals Mohit Suri

In a recent interview, filmmaker Mohit Suri confirmed the release of his upcoming movie. The sequel to Ek Villain will star Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham in the prominent roles. He also revealed that the lead actors will be locking horns against each other in Ek Villain 2.

Ek Villain 2 has a different storyline

The filmmaker said that the movie has a distinct storyline, besides a new star cast. Both the lead actors will essay negative roles. According to him, sequels ought to work as independent movies as well.

The first sequel featured Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. The revenge drama revolved around a criminal whose terminally ill wife gets murdered by a serial killer.

The cast for Ek Villain 2 has not been finalised by the filmmaker. However, he has confirmed the script for the upcoming movie. The director also unveiled how he and Ekta Kapoor have been planning on to prepare a whole franchise.

In an interview, Suri revealed that Kapoor loved the script. She even called it ‘insane’.

About female lead actors in the film

Suri added, when he narrated the script to John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur, that they loved their respective roles. He had not cast the female actors and said that he could not just take anyone. Describing the importance of female characters in his movie, Mohit revealed that there will be two female leads.

About prepping up for the sequel, Mohit Suri said that he will work actively on Ek Villain 2 after the release of his upcoming movie Malang. For a long time, it was speculated about the filmmaker that he would either be working on Ek Villain or Aashiqui 3.

Suri replied by saying that there could be confusion because he was busy writing numerous scripts.

About Malang

Mohit Suri’s Malang features Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. This romantic thriller drama is produced under the banners of Luv Films, T-Series and Northern Lights Entertainment. Malang is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

