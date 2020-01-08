Aditya Roy Kapur In 'Malang' Looks Like A Mirror Image Of 'Ek Villain's' Sidharth Malhotra

Recently, the trailer of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer, Malang, came out. The film is directed by Mohit Suri, who also directed Aashiqui 2. The trailer of Malang refreshed the memories of many fans of the film Ek Villain. The trailer refreshes the story of Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer. Interestingly, Ek Villain was also directed by Mohit Suri. Though the trailer of Malang looks similar to Ek Villain, the audience is expecting that Suri might have something new to bring on the table. Here are a few similarities you can spot between Malang and Ek Villain so far from the trailer:

The Trailer:

The first half of the Ek Villain trailer majorly focused on the romance between the lead characters. Whereas in Malang's trailer Aditya Roy Kapur is looking in a combat avatar. And after Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's character is introduced. Similar to Ek Villain's trailer, the lead cast of the Malang is also seen enjoying the adventures.

The conflict between the characters:

In Ek Villain, a police officer, played by Shaad Randhawa, was always looked to seek revenge from Guru, played by Sidharth Malhotra; whereas in Malang, Aditya Roy Kapoor hand-to-hand action with a police officer played by Anil Kapoor. Just like Riteish Deshmukh's character in Ek Villain, Kunal Khemu's appearance confuses the audience.

The Revenge for Love

In Ek Villain, Guru was planning and plotting the revenge from the person who killed his love Aisha played by Shraddha Kapoor. In Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur's character also seems searching for the person who killed the love of his life. Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur's characters seem to share many traits.

Trailers of Malang and Ek Villain:

Details of Malang

Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, is slated to release on February 7, 2020. Suri will mark his second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu after working with them in Aashiqui 2 and Kalyug respectively. The trailer has garnered a mixed response from the audience and the critics.

