Selena Gomez's Best Stylish Looks That Inspire Fans All Over

Selena Gomez may be wearing a pink Coach gown or a simple shirt with black jeans, but she rocks every outfit that she wears. If Selena Gomez is your idol and you want to copy some of her styles, then you are at the perfect place. Here are some of the best style tips that Selena Gomez gave us all.

Selena Gomez's styles

Layer your clothes

Selena Gomez opted for a white t-shirt and layered it with a jean jacket. She balanced the body-hugging outfit with a baggy jacket. She paired with a pair of black glasses. Take a look:

Get a pair of sneakers

You can purchase at least a pair of sneakers as they are very comfortable and go with many outfits. Whether you are planning to go for a casual look or want to opt for comfort over fashion looks, then you should go sneakers. She opted for blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Add to your own style

If you take a look at some of her candid pictures, then you will clearly get the idea of going for your own style. She usually opts for basic and simple clothes. She also keeps her makeup simple. Take a look:

Wear lots of accessories

Accessories are an essential part of dressing. You can grab clutches, handbags, sunglasses or pair your outfit with multiple necklaces. Selena Gomez opted for cute handbag and delicate necklaces. Take a look:

