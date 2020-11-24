Disha Patani Turns A Hair And Make-up Artist For Tiger Shroff's Sister, Krishna; See Post

Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff is very active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Krishna often shares pictures, videos and selfies on her Instagram. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a new beautiful picture of herself. Her post went viral in no time and fans and followers showered the post with numerous comments and likes.

Krishna Shroff was seen in a pink dress with nude lipstick and blue eyeshadow. In her caption, she wrote that her makeup and hair were done by the actress Disha Patani. She credited Disha by tagging her in the post. On her post, Disha commented Beauty with love-struck eyes and red heart emojis.

Have a look at Krishna Shroff's Instagram post -

Krishna and Disha share a bond that is not known to many. They have often been seen commenting on each other’s pictures and having fun together. The duo has been spotted hanging out often, with or without Tiger Shroff.

During the lockdown, Disha had also entertained her fans by posting a fun video with Krishna. The two of them were seen dancing in the video with a casual look. The song that played in the background was Bored In The House. Disha captioned the post by writing that this was how they were spending their quarantine life.

Disha Patani's Instagram post -

Disha Patani started with her acting career in 2015 with the Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej. She later made her Bollywood debut in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni The Untold Story that starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. She was seen in the Chinese action-comedy movie named Kung Fu Yoga, which ranks among the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time.

Disha played the role of the love of the lead male character, Tiger Shroff in the commercially successful Hindi action films Baaghi 2 in 2018 and was last seen in Bharat with Salmaan Khan in 2019. Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan and also Mohit Suri's film, Ek Villain 2. The 28-year-old enjoys a fan following of more than 40 million on Instagram.

