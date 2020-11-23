Disha Patani pens birthday wishes for sister Khusboo, calls her 'biggest inspiration.'

Actress Disha Patani who is enjoying the beautiful weather in the Maldives recently shared a series of pictures to wish her elder sister Kushboo Patani on her birthday. The Malang actress shared a host of pictures on Instagram that seem to be from her recent getaway where the two can be seen spending some great moments together. In the caption, the actress explained the great bond that the two sisters share.

Disha Patani's birthday wishes for sister Khushboo

While captioning the post for her “dubbu,” the actress wrote, “Happy b’day dubbu, my biggest inspiration. Keep shining my big sis. Love youuu.” Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “Awww, YAY! She looks so happy.” Disha has also shared some more unseen throwback pictures with her sister, Khushboo. In one of the selfies, the sister duo is seen twinning in little-black dresses as they pose for the lens. Meanwhile, the next one captured a beautiful glimpse of the birthday girl with her million-dollar smile.

Read: Disha Patani Soaks Up The Sun In Maldives, Picture Creates A Storm On Instagram

Read: Tiger Shroff Turns 'sight For Sore Eyes' With Somersault; Disha Patani Takes Up Yellow Now

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff on Wednesday jetted off to the Maldives to spend Diwali together. The duo who have yet not confirmed their relationship but were spotted at the Mumbai airport together. And a day later, while Tiger is sharing shirtless pictures from the beautiful Maldives resort, Disha Patani too shared some stories on her Instagram handle chilling near the beach. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna dropped a comment saying she will join them on November 13, Friday.

On the work front, Disha who was last seen in ‘Malang’ with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Elli AvrRam, will be next seen in ‘Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. The film will also feature Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is eyeing a theatrical release on Eid 2021.

Read: Disha Patani Makes Waves With Pic From Vacation With Tiger; Krishna Shroff Goes 'Daaaayum'

Read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Holidaying In Maldives? Sister Krishna Shroff To Join Soon

(Image credit: Khushboo Patani/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.